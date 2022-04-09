Israeli police kill gunman who shot dead two in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV: Israeli police said on Friday they had shot dead a Palestinian gunman who killed two Israeli men and wounded several others the night before in Tel Aviv, the latest in a surge of violence.
"We succeeded this morning... in eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire," police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said in a statement. The attacker had shot at revellers at a bar on Thursday evening on the busy Dizengoff Street in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, triggering chaos as people fled in panic. The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Jihad, praised the attack but have stopped short of claiming responsibility.
