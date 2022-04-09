KU extends deadline for exam form submission

The University of Karachi on Friday extended the date of registration form submission for the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) and Associate Degree in Commerce and improvement of division for candidates till May 10.
Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said the registration forms are available at the Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Falah branches located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate against the payment of Rs100. He said the candidates would submit a fee of Rs5,000 while the change of subject or faulty would be allowed after payment of Rs1,500. He said the candidates who had passed intermediate in 2020 or earlier were eligible to apply.
BSc exam forms
The university will accept the examination forms and fees for BSc Part-I and II (pass and failure) Annual Examinations 2021 without the late fees at their respective col Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said the candidates of BSc part I and II failure would pay the fee of Rs7000 while the candidates of BSc part I and II Pass would pay Rs12,000.
He said the candidates who were enrolled in 2015 or earlier were eligible to appear in Annual Examination 2021 by paying Rs3,000 as a fine in addition to the exam fees. The examination forms were available at the Sindh Bank and Bank Alfalah branches located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate against the payment of Rs100. He directed the candidates to submit the forms through their colleges.
