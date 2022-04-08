Two brothers found dead inside home in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two real brothers were found shot to death in their room in Sera-e-Saleh village here, police said on Thursday.

Family members and police believed that it was an incident of suicide caused by some dispute between the two brothers.

The Sear-e-Saleh Police Station officials quoted Arsalan Iqbal, a resident of Mohalla Eidgah, as saying that his maternal aunt Nusrat Bibi called him from Karachi at around 6am on Thursday and informed him that none of her two real brothers (maternal uncles of complainant) were responding to her frequent phone calls. She asked him to go to their home and inform her about their well-being.

According to the complainant when he found the bodies of his uncles Muhammad Riaz, 38, Muhammad Nawaz, 41, an employee of Sui Northern Gas Company, in the bedroom of their house.

The complainant told the police that his uncles had no enmity and circumstantial evidence shows that Muhammad Riaz shot dead his elder brother Muhammad Nawaz before committing suicide.

The complainant expressed ignorance about any kind of dispute his maternal uncles were engaged which might have led to the murder of the two real brothers.

He told the police that he was sure that Muhammad Riaz, who was a retired armed forces employee, had shot dead Muhammad Nawaz and committed suicide. The police have registered a criminal case and started an investigation.

The police believed that Riaz shot dead his elder brother Nawaz first over an unknown reasons and later committed suicide.

Police said that Nawaz’s wife and children were in Battagram while the elderly mother of two slain was also home in her bedroom but she was bed ridden.