Chohan calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Member Punjab Assembly Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Thursday.

Political issues, election of Chief Minister and the prevailing situation in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. Chohan has also been appointed as the spokesperson of the ruling coalition’s chief ministerial nominee Ch Pervaiz Elahi. Chohan will look after affairs of the Speaker’s Office and Punjab Assembly.