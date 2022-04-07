Fawad Chaudhry, journalists have altercation outside Supreme Court

Fawad Chaudhry responded harshly when Matiullah Jan asked him for comments on April 6, 2022. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had a heated argument with journalists during a press talk outside the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The incident took place while PTI leader and former planning and development minister Asad Umar were addressing media representatives in a press conference, flanked by Fawad and other party leaders, outside the apex court building.

Fawad responded harshly when Matiullah Jan asked him for his comments on reports that the National Security Committee did not find any evidence of a foreign plot and he also asked about Farah Khan’s sudden departure from Pakistan to the UAE. Fawad repeatedly tried to parry the questions while other journalists also kept asking the same query, and it quickly turned into a heated argument.

The shouting match continued for several minutes. Though other journalists and media representatives tried to settle the matter, they couldn’t reach a peaceful resolution. During the altercation, Fawad accused the journalistin question of taking money from certain elements and called him “kiraye ka aadmi [a man on rent]”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the insulting attitude Fawad Chaudhry towards journalists, terming it shameful and demanding an apology from the ex-minister.In a statement issued on Wednesday, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said the minister used derogatory words against one of the most respected media persons of journalist fraternity Matiullah Jan, hurling ridiculous allegations against him which is highly condemnable.

The two leaders said the journalist had asked question which was his professional duty. “The minister had every right to decline the answer but he had no right to bash a senior journalist who is a symbol of resistance and never compromised on principles.”

PFUJ leaders observed that the PTI government and its ministers turned out to be the most intolerant people who unleashed a torrent of criticism against anyone that differed with the government policies or questioned the rationale for those policies. They demanded of Fawad to tender an apology, warning failing to do so will trigger protests across the country.