Siraj urges parties to end crisis

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has alleged that Imran Khan is hiding behind the so-called US conspiracy letter since he fears a strong public backlash over his bad governance and corruption.

The JI meeting held here at Mansoora on Wednesday under Sirajul Haq observed that the US interference in Pakistan’s internal matters was an open secret over the last many decades, but it ruled out that Imran Khan government’s policies had been posing any threat to the interests of Washington in the region.

The JI believed that the NA deputy speaker’s ruling was against the Constitution, hoping the Supreme Court will fix the responsibility for the violation. The meeting called for electoral reforms before the general elections, rejecting the PTI-backed reforms as unfair. The session described the Russian attack on Ukraine as an aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq advised the political leadership to act responsibility to end the prevailing crisis. He said the failure of politicians to resolve the issues always provided an opportunity to dictators. He held both the PTI and the main opposition responsible for the prevailing situation, saying both sides displayed immaturity and continued fighting for power without caring the cost.