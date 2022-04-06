18 profiteers held

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tightened the noose around profiteers and booked 18 shopkeepers, besides sealing 16 shops and imposing Rs197,800 fines for overcharging.

With the arrival of Ramazan special teams of ICT administration comprising assistant commissioners (ACs), and magistrates were conducting surprise raids to various markets and Ramazan Bazaars to ensure government notified rates on essential items, said an ICT spokesman on Tuesday.

As per details, magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, poultry, and meat in different markets within the limits of Tarnol police station.

The shopkeepers selling food items at exorbitant rates were fined Rs10500. Magistrate City Ghulam Murtaza Chandio visited various markets in G-6 and shifted four vendors to the police station for overcharging.

He also imposed a fine on milk sellers for fleecing the customers. AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed and deputy director of food along with special price magistrates inspected different markets in Bhara Kahu to implement government prescribed rates and quality products.

Violators were fined and warned as per law. Five shopkeepers/stall-holders were arrested for overpricing.

AC Industrial Area inspected prices of essential commodities, milk, meat, fruits, and vegetables, and displayed price lists.

All those in violation were fined and warned. Three-person were arrested.

AC Rural Zakhuraf Fida Malik inspected the prices of essential commodities in Tramri Chowk and Lethrar Road to ensure compliance with notified rates. Two shops were sealed and owners were arrested for violations.

AC Rural inspected the arrangements and adherence to notified rates at Bhandar Stop Sasta Bazaar.