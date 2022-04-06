Narowal Sports City Complex: Ahsan Iqbal moves IHC to quash reference against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging dismissal of his acquittal plea by an accountability court in the Narowal Sports City Complex reference.

Ahsan Iqbal, in his petition, stated that Article 164 of the Constitution authorised the federal government to release funds for a provincial project. The Narowal Sports City Complex project was initiated with the approval of Federal Cabinet, he added. He said the NAB reference was based on fabricated allegations and against the facts. He had filed a plea in the accountability court on February 22, 2022 to acquit him, but it was turned down by the court. Ahsan Iqbal prayed the IHC to set aside the decision of accountability court and acquit him of the graft reference.