Ahsan Iqbal demands arrest of Imran Khan, Qasim Suri and Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday called for orders to arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for their alleged crime of sabotaging the Constitution. Talking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan here, he emphasized they must be arrested immediately and asked if Imran Khan was superior to the Constitution.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party KP chapter president, Najmuddin Khan, has paid rich tributes to the party's...
SUKKUR: Two children drowned in a pond in district Qambar Shahdadkot on Tuesday. Two children, including a...
Islamabad: National Commission for Human Development would establish Adult Literacy Centres for the illiterate...
Islamabad: Capital Development Authority’s Directorate of Municipal Administration has set up five Sasta Ramazan...
ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University has launched a tree plantation campaign at its regional offices and model...
ISLAMABAD: After benefitting millions deserving people in the country, the scope of Ehsaas programme has been extended...
Comments