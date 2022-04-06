Ahsan Iqbal demands arrest of Imran Khan, Qasim Suri and Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday called for orders to arrest Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for their alleged crime of sabotaging the Constitution. Talking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan here, he emphasized they must be arrested immediately and asked if Imran Khan was superior to the Constitution.