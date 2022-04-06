 
Wednesday April 06, 2022
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for drug possession

By AFP
April 06, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The United Arab Emirates has sentenced an Israeli woman to death for drug possession, her lawyer said on Tuesday, adding that she would appeal the decision. Fidaa Kiwan, a 43-year-old Arab Israeli photographer from the northern port city of Haifa, was arrested after half a kilogramme of cocaine was found in her Dubai home last year.

