 
close
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Iraq suspends TV satire show for ‘insulting’ military

By AFP
April 06, 2022

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s media regulator on Tuesday announced the suspension of a satire television show for insulting the military, after it aired an episode criticising alleged corruption in the armed forces. UTV network, owned by the son of renowned politician Khamis al-Khanjar, had on Monday broadcast an episode of the "With Mulla Talal" programme that poked fun at the alleged corruption.

Comments