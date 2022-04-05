Hindus set houses, shops of Muslims on fire in Rajasthan

Several houses and properties of Muslims have been set on fire in Rajasthan. Twitter

KARAULI: t Hindu activists have set houses and other belongings of Muslims on fire in the Indian state of Rajasthan, media reports said.

Anti-Muslim violence broke out after Hindu groups took out a bike rally in the name of celebrating the Hindu New Year through a Muslim locality in Karauli city and raised provoking slogans. Hindutva songs inciting violence against Muslims were also played on speakers during the procession.

The participants of the rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area pelted stones on Muslim houses and burnt their shops and vehicles to ashes. According to the police, as many as 35 people have been injured in the clashes. Mobile internet remained suspended in the area.

After several shops and vehicles were set on fire, the authorities declared curfew in the area from 6:30pm on April 2 to 12am on April 4. Internet services were suspended as well. The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following the incident.