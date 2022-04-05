Pervaiz Elahi (left) and Hamza Shahbaz. The News/file

LAHORE: PMLN Central Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said that PMLQ leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi was behind sabotage in the assembly building and formed a committee himself.

Hamza said that Pervaiz Elahi wanted to suspend 40 members on the charge of sabotage in the Punjab Assembly. Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Hamza Shehbaz said that cameras were installed in the assembly and every movement could be seen. He said the Speaker could not try to be an obstacle in the way of the right of the members to vote.

“The Constitution and the law are being toyed with. It has been many years since the Presidency became an ordinance factory,” he said. “In terms of numerical strength in the Punjab Assembly, our number was close to 200 on Sunday,” he claimed.

“The names of candidates and supporters were mentioned in the House. Even today, news came that Pervaiz Elahi wants to repeat history,” he said. Hamza alleged that on Sunday PMLN women and senior members broke their fast while sitting on the ground.



Pervaiz Elahi was losing, so he adjourned the session in 6 minutes. “The Supreme Court has said that voting is the right of every honorable member, the Speaker should be directed that he would not be an obstacle in voting,” he demanded.

Hamza said, “I am warning you, Pervaiz Elahi. The chief minister himself receives bribes. The IGs and Chief Secretaries have been replaced at the personal request of Imran Niazi,” he said. Hamza further said that houses of the poor were demolished and Banigala was regularised.

The Punjab chief minister inspected corona situation while sitting in a helicopter. He said that the field would be open on Wednesday and the Punjab chief minister would be elected, he stated.

He said on Wednesday, the nation would win and Imran Niazi would lose. “Our aim will not be political revenge, we will serve the people,” he maintained.

“Imran Niazi, this country is not your personal estate, Imran Niazi you have conspired against Pakistan, you have conspired against the people of Punjab by using Wasim Akram Plus. Monis Elahi is no longer my friend, he said.

The PMLN leader said that he hoped that the Supreme Court would make good decisions for the constitution and rule of law. “Pervaiz Elahi, if you show a numerical majority in the House, we will accept it,” he concluded.