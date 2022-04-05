Karo Kari claims another life in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister on Monday over ‘Karo Kari’ at village Andal Sudrani in Ghotki. Reports said a man, identified as Sahib Shar, allegedly shot his younger sister Hazoora Sher dead over the charges of ‘Karo Kari’ in village Andal Sudrani in the limits of Sarhad Police Station in district Ghotki and managed to escape from the scene. The police said the raids were being conducted to arrest the alleged killer.