Karo Kari claims another life in Ghotki

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister on Monday over ‘Karo Kari’ at village Andal Sudrani in Ghotki. Reports said a man, identified as Sahib Shar, allegedly shot his younger sister Hazoora Sher dead over the charges of ‘Karo Kari’ in village Andal Sudrani in the limits of Sarhad Police Station in district Ghotki and managed to escape from the scene. The police said the raids were being conducted to arrest the alleged killer.
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police have seized at least six kilogram drugs that recovered from an auto rickshaw on Monday....
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing till May 20 on a case about FIA’s action against a...
LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari has constituted a committee to probe into the...
NEW YORK: In an unprecedented event, over 1,000 Muslims broke their fast and offered congregational Taraweeh prayers...
ISLAMABAD: The united opposition has decided to raise questions before the Supreme Court today about the process of...
According to the notification, if any member deems it necessary to fast, he has been ordered to go on leave
Comments