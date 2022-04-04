197 vote against PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition Sunday held its own session of the National Assembly after staging a sit-in in the House against rejection of its no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former speaker and PMLN leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the session as speaker, while Murtaza Javed Abbasi announced the panel of chairs. As many as 197 MNAs voted against Prime Minister Imran Khan while taking part in voting on the no-confidence resolution.

As the session began, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif addressed the opposition’s NA session. The National Assembly secretariat switched off the microphones of Lower of the Parliament.

Symbolic speaker Ayaz Sadiq gave his ruling against the ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri while holding the seat of speaker. The symbolic speaker, while rejecting Qasim Suri’s ruling, said that it was against the Constitution.

Earlier, opposition’s hopes of ousting the premier were dashed after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.