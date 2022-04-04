No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:The government has completely failed to control the overcharging on daily use perishable items while remained focused on the special Ramazan bazaars. The first day of Ramazan was a blessing for the “vendors” who kept on charging on their will.

Even in Ramazan bazaars overcharging also continued. The administrative staff deputed in these bazaars remained focused on agriculture fair price shops, flour and sugar stalls while the fruits and vegetable sellers remained overhanging the public. They were selling B&C grade mixed items at A-grade rates while A-grade items rarely available with any seller. If some seller had A-grade item, they were selling it higher than A-grade price.

However, at Agriculture fair price shops, selected items were being sold at subsidised rates. The difference of price for some items was very huge which put pressure on its stall and long queue of buyers was observed. For example, onion at these stalls sold at Rs27 per kg while in rest of bazaar rate was fixed at Rs50 per kg. So is the case with other items.

In open markets, all pulses and grains were sold higher than the official rates issued by the deputy commissioner. The consumption of Besan (Chickpea powder) increased manifolds during Ramazan. The government has fixed its retail rate at Rs155 per kg. But across the City it was being sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, except Ramazan bazaar where its price was fixed at Rs153 per kg. Even in Ramazan bazaars, it was sold at Rs160 per kg. So is the case with all pulses. The pulses were being sold at Rs40 to 60 per kilogram higher than the official rates. Similarly, open overcharging continued on mutton, beef, and chicken. Mutton is being sold at Rs1,500-1,700 per kg, beef at Rs700-800 per kg and chicken meat Rs30 to 60 per kg higher than the official rates. This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs19 per kg, fixed at Rs259 per kg, while it sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs27 per kg, fixed at Rs376 per kg, and sold at Rs400 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, B-Grade by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs22-24 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30 per kg, while A-grade at Rs35-40 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs15-17 per kg, sold at Rs20-25 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade increased by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60-65 per kg, B-grade by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs46-48 per kg, and C-grade by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs42-44 per kg, B&C mix sold at sold at Rs50-55 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs77 per kg, fixed at Rs135-140 kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs125-130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs115-120 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs305-315 per kg, sold at Rs360 kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs170-175 kg sold at Rs200 per kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Cucumber farm unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Brinjal price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs65-67 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg.

Bitter gourd price reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Spinach farm increased by Rs7 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs30-35 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg. Zucchini long gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and Zucchini Farm gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs65-67 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs80 per kg, was fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, lemon local price gained by Rs135 per kg, fixed at Rs415-425 kg, not available.

Pumpkin price increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs110-114 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs82-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs42-44 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Turnip was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs26-28 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was fixed at Rs180-185 per dozen, sold at Rs250-300 per dozen, A-category increased by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs200-220 per dozen, and B-category by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs80-83 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs235-245 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs440-450 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs310-320 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs180 kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg.

Melon A-grade was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85-88 per kg, B-grade at Rs53-55 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs66-69 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.