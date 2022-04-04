World Health Day to be marked on April 7

Islamabad : World Health Day will be marked on April 7 across the globe including Pakistan to draw attention to particular priorities in global health.
Various local, national, and international events are arranged to educate the public and policymakers about a specific aspect of the World Health Organization’s work.
This event receives plenty of media coverage.
A toolkit is provided for those who wish to plan events but emphasizes that these should be suitable for the local cultural, social, and economic conditions.
Examples of events include conferences for health workers, briefings for local politicians, and informational displays for children and young people.
Public marches and demonstrations, as well as free or easy access to medical tests, can also take place on the day.
