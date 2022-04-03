Performance evaluation data sought

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said official duties should not be affected in any way.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) have been issued for evaluating performance of the officers and in this regard provision of data on online portal must be ensured within 10 days, he added.

He was chairing the secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary and secretaries of all the departments while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of South Punjab participated through a video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said work should start now to control smog.