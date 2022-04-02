Cristiano impressed by Pak under-20 volleyball players

KARACHI: Newly-hired Brazilian volleyball coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos has praised Pakistan's the under-20 lot preparing in Islamabad for the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship.

"The boys have potential and they will become top players," Cristiano told 'The News' from Islamabad.

Cristiano joined the national under-20 team a few days ago. "We have started training and are focusing on skill development and physical fitness," Cristiano said.

"For me as a coach it's good that the players are mentally strong. And step by step and day by day they will improve," the coach said.

The team will feature in the 21st Asian Men’s Under-20 Volleyball Championship slated to be held in Bahrain from August 22-29.

In May, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) also plans to hold a camp of the senior team which will feature in the Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25.