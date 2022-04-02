Rehman, Hajra in Punjab Junior Tennis finals

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman and Hajra Sohail reached the finals of their respective categories in the Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat M Sohaan Noor by 8-5, while Amir Mazari (Aitchison) defeated Eesa Bilal by 8-1 in the boys U-14 semifinals.

Hajra Sohail defeated young Fatima by 8-1 in the girls U-16 semifinal.

In the under-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman outsmarted Aalay Husnain by 8-2, while Hajra outlasted Bismal Zia by 8-1. All the finals will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).