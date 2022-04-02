Rehman, Hajra in Punjab Junior Tennis finals

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman and Hajra Sohail reached the finals of their respective categories in the Talat Rafiq Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 here at PLTA Courts on Friday.
Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat M Sohaan Noor by 8-5, while Amir Mazari (Aitchison) defeated Eesa Bilal by 8-1 in the boys U-14 semifinals.
Hajra Sohail defeated young Fatima by 8-1 in the girls U-16 semifinal.
In the under-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman outsmarted Aalay Husnain by 8-2, while Hajra outlasted Bismal Zia by 8-1. All the finals will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).
KARACHI: Ahsan Ali hit the lone goal in the second half as Larkana Leopards were crowned champions when they defeated...
ISLAMABAD: Six League matches topped up by one-off or best-of-three finals are on the cards in the Pakistan Cricket...
DHAKA: Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh next month to play a two-Test series, their second visit to the country in as...
KARACHI: Newly-hired Brazilian volleyball coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos has praised Pakistan's the under-20 lot...
MIAMI: Naomi Osaka cried tears of joy after reaching the Miami Open final for the first time before her mind turned...
MIAMI: Daniil Medvedev said physical struggles destroyed any chance of a victory to reclaim the world number one...
Comments