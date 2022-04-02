Falkland islanders, UK veterans look back and to the future

London: Tom Herring knows exactly what he was doing on April 2, 1982. He was 31, a member of the 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, and on weekend leave before Easter.

Then Argentinian troops invaded the Falkland Islands and he was called back to barracks. "Four days later we were boarding a ship in Southampton," he said. Forty years on, the memories for military veterans are strong, as too is the conviction that the islands -- nearly 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) from London -- are British.