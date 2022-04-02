Falkland islanders, UK veterans look back and to the future

London: Tom Herring knows exactly what he was doing on April 2, 1982. He was 31, a member of the 3rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment, and on weekend leave before Easter.
Then Argentinian troops invaded the Falkland Islands and he was called back to barracks. "Four days later we were boarding a ship in Southampton," he said. Forty years on, the memories for military veterans are strong, as too is the conviction that the islands -- nearly 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) from London -- are British.
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the flashpoint occupied West...
Tunis: Tunisia has summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for "conspiracy against state...
Frankfurt: An officer in the German army reserve has been charged with spying for allegedly passing information to...
London: Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free...
Washington: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organisation and four...
Sydney: Australia will be forced to pay up to Aus$5.5 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of...
Comments