PTI wins Abbottabad mayor slot

ABBOTTABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has succeeded winning two out of four tehsil seats, including Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad slot, according to the unofficial results on Friday.

The slots of Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad and Tehsil Chairman Lower Tanawal were annexed by PTI while PML-N managed to get the seat of Tehsil Chairman Lora and Tehsil Chairman Havelian seat went to independent candidate Atif Sher Khan.

Neck and neck contest was witnessed for the top slot of the Tehsil Mayor Abbottabad between PTI Sardar Shujah Nabi, grandson of late provincial minister Sardar Ghulam Nabi, and Sardar Shamoon Yar , son of ex-governor KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi.

Shamoon, who also remained MPA from Abbottabad district failed to get the slot as predicted. The returning officer after spending more than 24 hours finally completed the election results.

According to the un-official results shared with the media , Sardar Shujah Nabi of PTI claimed 104750 votes against 86,256 Sardar Shamoon Yar.

The result of 157 polling stations of the mountainous belt remained pending since morning, which was finally declared. Former District Nazim Sher Bahadur Khan, who contested as an independent candidate, got 25006 votes.

The unofficial result of Tehsil Lower Tanawal reveals that Junaid Ahmed of PTI won the seat by getting 10006 votes while his opponent candidate Muhammad Ishaque, an independent candidate, claimed 7762 votes. Dildar Khan of PMLN who is brother-in-law of Junaid managed to get 4690 votes.

Similarly, in Tehsil Lora, PMLN candidate Iftikhar Ahmed Abbasi got 17567 votes against15,554 of his close rival Rajab Ali Abbassi of PTI.

According to unofficial election results of the Havelian Tehsil seat, Independent candidate Atif Sher Khan got 31821 votes and won the slot against his rivals Arsal Pervez of PMLN who got 19,312 votes and Aslam Zar Khan of PTI who secured 16,249 votes.