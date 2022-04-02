‘Muslim states should recognise Taliban govt’

LAHORE: Muslim states are primarily responsible for recognising the Afghan Taliban government without any delay and assist Kabul in rehabilitation of the war torn country. It was stated by the Emir Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Shujauddin Shaikh in a statement released on Friday.

He lamented that two meetings of Organisation of Islamic cooperation held in Pakistan on Afghanistan and the recent Troika Plus meeting in Beijing - participated by six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan- failed to recognise Afghan Taliban government which liberated the country by repulsing the foreign invaders after two decades of war.

He added Afghan Taliban formed government in Kabul eight months ago and fulfilled all commitments with the international community, but no country reciprocated their positive gesture.