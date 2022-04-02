Jhang Festival to play a key role in promotion of kabaddi

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Jhang Kabaddi Festival will play a key role in the promotion of kabaddi in this region of the province; he said this while talking at the closing ceremony of Jhang Kabaddi Festival at Sports

Stadium Mandi Shah Jeewana on Friday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, District Sports Officer Jhang M Jameel and a large number of kabaddi enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti was warmly received by the local kabaddi officials at the venue. He was also introduced to all participating teams of the event. It may be noted here that the competitions of Jhang Kabaddi Festival and Kabaddi Taakra events are being organised under the aegis of Sports Board Punjab.

Thousands of kabaddi enthusiasts were there to watch the exciting kabaddi encounters. They appreciated the skills of all participating kabaddi teams.Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimmor Khan Bhatti said kabaddi is the traditional and most popular sport of our province.

“We organised Jhang Kabaddi Festival as part of our campaign to promote sports culture at regional level after the successful holding of sports events in South Punjab and we will continue this sequence in future as well”.

Talking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said that Jhang Kabaddi Festival and Kabaddi Taakra events are being staged for the promotion of this traditional game among the young generation of the province. “We are quite upbeat to find several talented kabaddi players though this event,” he added.