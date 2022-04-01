No truth to allegations: White House

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. Picture courtesy CPN

WASHINGTON: The White House has strongly rejected PM Imran Khan’s assertion of the US government’s involvement in a plot to remove him.

Responding to media questions regarding the issue, the White House spokesperson said, “there is absolutely no truth to the allegation.”

Earlier, the US Department of State had categorically rejected any kind of involvement in the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that, "there is no truth to these allegations."

On Thursday evening, the prime minister named the US as the country that threatened to remove him. The US Department of State responded to The News' questions repeated on Thursday that there was no truth to these allegations.



The PM on Sunday brandished a piece of paper during a political rally in Islamabad saying that the paper was a letter containing evidence of a foreign plot hatched against him and the opposition's no-trust motion was also a part of this foreign conspiracy to topple his government.

Responding to a question asked by The News regarding a 'threat letter', the US State Department categorically rejected any kind of involvement in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

The department also maintained that the US was monitoring the situation in Pakistan. "We are closely following developments in Pakistan," the State Department spokesperson said, adding that, "We respect and support Pakistan's constitutional process and the rule of law."