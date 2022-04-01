Lyari Fighters, Larkana Leopards in SSL final

KARACHI: Lyari Fighters and Larkana Leopards blasted their way into the final when they conquered Korangi Challengers and Hyderabad Tigers, respectively, in the semi-finals of the Sindh Super League (SSL) here at the People's Sports Complex on Thursday.

Both the matches were decided on penalty shootout.

Lyari Fighters downed Korangi Challengers 5-4 in penalty shootout after the clash ended 2-2 in the regulation time.

For Lyari Fighters, Sameer, Amir Khan, Habib, Umar and Nabi Bakhsh converted their penalties. For Korangi Challengers, Zain-ul-Aabdeen, Hassan Faiz, Mohammad Junaid and Shah Zeb struck from the spot. Zohaib Ahmed's dash crashed the pole.

Earlier, in the regulation time, Moeen Ahmed's double, which he scored in the tenth and 46th minutes, put Korangi Challengers in the driving seat, but Lyari Fighters fought back strongly, scoring through Tariq (67th minute) and Ubaid Ahmed (90-2 minute) to bring the parity.

In the second semi-final, Larkana Leopards defeated Hyderabad Tigers 4-3 in shootout after the match ended in a goalless draw in the scheduled time.

Ali Uzair, Mohammad Saleh, Tauqeer Hussain and Jehanzeb converted their penalties for Larkana Leopards. Mohammad Bilal and Salman-ul-Haq failed to score from the spot.

For Hyderabad Tigers, Ali Raza, Ali Agha and Salman Ali converted their penalties while Sohail Baloch, Junaid and Faseeh missed their penalties.

The final will be held between Lyari Fighters and Larkana Leopards on Friday (today) at 3pm.

A toss was held for deciding the third position side and it were Hyderabad Tigers who won it to claim bronze.