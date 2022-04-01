PMLN candidate leading in Abbottabad mayor race

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has been leading by 4,143 votes in 90 polling stations out of total 489 polling stations in the unofficial results of Tehsil Mayor of Abbottabad.

The PMLN candidate Sardar Shamoon Yar has so far secured 16552 votes against PTIs candidate Sardar Shujah Nabi, who has got 12409 votes till filling of this report. According to unofficial results, Independent candidate Atif Sher Khan has been leading by a slight margin in Tehsil Havelian who has got 3874 votes in 19 polling stations.

His close opponent was Arsal Pervez of PMLN with 3348 votes while PTIs candidate managed to get 1712 votes. Similarly, PTI's Malik Junaid has taken 4787 votes in Tehsil Lower Tanawal in 27 polling stations against former Tehsil Nazim Ishaque Zikraya, an independent candidate who got 4340 votes. In Tehsil Lora, Rajab Ali Khan Abbassi of PTI and Iftikhar Abbassi of PML (N) have a neck & neck fight as the PMLN candidate has been leading with 505 votes in 31 polling stations. Iftikhar Abbassi has got 5937 votes while Rajab Al Khan managed to get 5432 votes so far.

In the 2nd incident at village Jandar Bari in Galiyat due to scuffle between two groups 7 were injured who were shifted to local private hospital as per rescue 1122. Turnout was high and almost in more than 60% of polling stations, especially in female stations, time was extended due to voters present in the polling stations.