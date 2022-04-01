AFPGMI delegation visits PHC

LAHORE:A 35-member delegation comprising faculty members and under-training officers of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) visited Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) under the leadership of Commandant of the Institute Maj-Gen Zaheer Akhter here on Thursday.

CEO PHC Dr Saqib Aziz gave a detailed briefing regarding the working and achievements ofPHC, background, mandate, jurisdiction, regulatory functions, processes and quality assurance activities of the Commission to participants of MSc Medical Administration Course.

The CEO underlined the need for mutual learning, sharing of knowledge and experience in the fields of clinical governance, quality assurance, capacity assessment of health managers and practitioners and capacity-building in the healthcare service delivery including regular training sessions, training, research and development etc.

The delegation was told that the PHC was committed to working continuously for patient safety and equivalently available better treatment facilities across the province. It was mentioned that the PHC had been recognised and appreciated internationally, while other provinces are following and replicating it as a successful model.

The visitors were also told about the PHC’s initiatives in quality assurance, minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), licensing and accreditation, complaint management and anti-quackery.

The delegation was apprised about various important steps being taken in collaboration with the University of the Health Sciences, Pakistan Medical Commission, Higher Education Commission and other such organisations.

It was also informed that the Commission had investigated over 2200 applications regarding medical negligence and the Commission had taken action against more than 125,500 treatment centres, and sealed 36,549 quacks’ centres, while around 29,400 quacks had quit their illegal businesses.

In his concluding remarks, Lt Col Yahya Masood thanked the PHC senior management for holding the briefing. PHC’s directors Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Dr M Anwar Janjua and Dr Syed Shamoon Masood were also present on the occasion.