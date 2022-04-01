CS spends last day of govt service with special children

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah spent the last day of his government service on Thursday with differently-abled children in Karachi.

He went to a school of differently-abled children in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where the students presented tableaus to mesmerise him. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that he had a special relationship with the differently-abled students as they were like angels sent to the earth by God.

Earlier, he went to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton where he laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha. He also specially prayed for the cause of national development, prosperity and security.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon and Sindh Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi accompanied him on the occasion. Shah visited different offices in the Sindh Secretariat and met officers and staffers associated with various departments of the provincial government. He also met citizens at the secretariat, listened to their issues and issued directives to the relevant officers to get those problems resolved.

The chief secretary later visited the office of the Provincial Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, and praised the services of the ombudsman. He also met Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House, where the latter eulogised the administrative services of the retiring bureaucrat.

The CM said that the retiring chief secretary had discharged his duties very well. He also presented him with a Sindhi cap, an Ajrak and a book by Daniel Kahneman. The chief secretary joined the Pakistan Administrative Services after passing the Central Superior Services Examinations in 1984. He attained the apex Grade 22 of the civil service. During his entire administrative career, he served as the assistant commissioner, deputy commissioner, and secretary of different departments of the federal and provincial governments.