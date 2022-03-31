53 tolas of ornaments looted in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified robbers stole 53 tolas ornaments and Rs2.5 million cash from the house of a Hindu in Topi city here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chaodher area of the Topi city before dawn. Officials said that it seems that they were monitored by the robbers who forced their way into their house and warned the inmates to stay silent.

Gopal Rai, the owner of the house, is a son of famous Hindu herbal medicine practitioner (Hakeem) Gangavesh who is known across the district.

SHO Ayub Khan from Topi City Police Station said that an FIR had been registered and the police also arrested Jazbeer Lal, son-in-law of Gangavesh, as the investigation pointed to his involvement in the robbery.

Police said they had made some recovery but an achievement was that they had arrested the culprit who had also confessed his involvement in the incident while more investigation was underway.