High Courts directed to reduce backlog of cases

ISLAMABAD: The 50th meeting of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, (NJPMC), was held here on Wednesday at the Supreme Court under the Chairmanship of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, NJPMC.

The Committee deliberated upon the relevant statistics with respect to institution, disposal and pendency of cases in the superior courts and district judiciary and unanimously resolved that High Courts to evolve an effective strategy of case management to reduce the backlog of cases. The Committee also resolved that all the vacant posts in the judiciary will be filled expeditiously.

The Committee while reviewing the relevant statistics of FIRS and challans, directed the IGs and prosecutor generals to improve the service delivery and standards of the criminal justice system for the public. It also recommended speedy decisions about trials of under trial prisoners, bail applications and appeals. It also examined the pendency of the cases stayed by the courts involving huge revenue and directed the Federal Board of Revenue to come up with a proposal for effective assistance to the courts in deciding these cases.

The NJPMC further directed that the capacity of police investigators and prosecutors may be enhanced through training and forensic science laboratories in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to be established at the earliest.

While reviewing the performance and vacancy positions of administrative courts/tribunals directed the secretary of Law and Justice to submit a proposal for filling up vacancies in the Administrative Tribunal and Special Courts and to ensure the provision of better infrastructure.