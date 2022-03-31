Better implementation of women’s Harassment, Property Acts urged

LAHORE:The office of the Ombudsperson Punjab hosted a consultative session for discussion regarding better implementation of Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 and the Punjab Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2021 in the province on Wednesday.

The office of the Ombudsperson Punjab is a quasi-judicial forum that deals with the cases of harassment and women’s property suits under the above-mentioned Acts. Representatives from around 25 NGOs participated in the session.

The participants shared their constructive ideas to promote social or political change on a broad scale. The agenda of the meeting was to explicate the important features of the laws dealt with by the Ombudsperson Punjab, discuss the public awareness methodology regarding both of the laws passed by the Punjab govt, elucidate the amendments required in the laws, and put forward suggestions regarding capacity building and effective implementation of the Acts.

A press release issued by Ombudsperson’s office said that the Ombudsperson’s office has been playing a key part in developing society and improving communities to achieve significant goal of creating all-inclusive environment in the social arena and minimizing the gender gap.