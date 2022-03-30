Lahore police SHO thrashed

LAHORE: The officials of a law enforcement agency gave a good thrashing to a Station House Officer (SHO) of Lahore police over stopping their colleague from entering Qadafi stadium on Tuesday. SI Dilawar of Gulshane Iqbal police had stopped a law enforcement agency official over illegal entry. The official got furious and called his colleagues. At least 20 men reached there and tried to take SHO to their headquarters. However, senior police officers recovered him.