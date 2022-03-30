KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday turned down counsel’s request of PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel to suspend the non-bailable warrants (NBW) issued against him by the Anti-Terrorism Court and directed him to produce power of attorney, if any, executed by the MNA in favour of his attorney.

The PPP MNA had filed a petition through his attorney for obtaining protective bail from Islamabad to Karachi and suspension of ATC’s non-bailable warrants issued against him in a terrorism case. The ATC on March 26 had issued NBW against Qadir Patel over his non-appearance before the court in a terrorism case relating to providing shelter and medical treatment to terrorists belonging to different banned organisations.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client has serious apprehension of arrest on arrival at the Karachi airport and requested the court to grant protective bail for one month, suspending the ATC NBW order. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, turned down the request of the counsel and directed him to produce power of attorney, if any, executed by the MNA in favour of his attorney Adnan Hussain.

