ISLAMABAD: Amid rumours of a rift among PMLQ leaders after the party’s announcement to side with the PTI, party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tuesday clarified that his family and party is on the “same page”.

According to a statement issued by the party, Shujaat said that all political decisions were taken in consultation with him and had his “full support.”

On Monday, reports emerged of a rift among PMLQ leaders over the party’s support of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the no-confidence motion after a party leader resigned from his post as federal minister.

Rejecting all news, Shujaat said: “The rumours that are circulating are false. All decisions in the party or at home are taken after my consultation and consent.

“I don’t believe in explanation,” he stated, adding that the number of young MNAs in the current assembly is more as compared to the numbers during the previous government’s tenures hence, it is wrong to accuse and doubt the youth. The PMLQ chief said that the term “use of money” is wrong and shouldn’t be used as educated people do not like such discussions.

He reiterated that it is inappropriate to do propaganda or manipulate facts. “Those who want to gain political advantage by propagating differences will be disappointed,” he asserted.

Shujaat further mentioned that he was told that there are differences in his family; however, “there is no truth in this.”

“Our family has been in politics for the last 50 yearsnot only in Punjab but across Pakistan,” he said, vowing that all decisions are taken with his consultation.”

According to reports, the Chaudhry family held meetings until late at night on Monday after the controversy. Tariq Bahir Cheema had stated that he resigned with the approval of the party president and will not vote in favour of Imran Khan in the no-trust motion.

Out of the total five seats in the National Assembly, including three from the family, four PML-Q MNAs are inclined to support PTI while Cheema wants to support the Opposition.

Meanwhile, according to local media, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with PMLQ leadership including Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi in Islamabad.

According to details, all those attending the meeting discussed the current political situation of the country. The PM and the Chaudhrys also talked about the no-confidence motions files in the National Assembly against the prime minister.