Wednesday March 30, 2022
6th McDonald's Tennis in September

By Our Correspondent
March 30, 2022

KARACHI: The sixth edition of McDonald's National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships is to be held in September in Karachi.

This was announced by Vice President of Sindh Tennis Association Reza Mirza. He also announced to hold the third edition of RMTA Tennis League in August.

