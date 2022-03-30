Anas moves into Torsam Khan junior squash third round

KARACHI: Anas Dilshad moved into the third round of 1st Torsam Khan junior squash championship at RKJK squash complex here on Tuesday.
In the second round of under-19 category, Anas beat Abdullah Sadiq 11-9, 11-8, 11-8 in 21 minutes.
Mehmood Mehboob thrashed Din Haris 11-4, 11-4, 11-6, M Azlan beat Varus Asif 11-4, 11-8, 11-5, Asher Butt defeated M Ahmad 11-9, 11-7, 11-5.
Noman Khan won against M Saif 4-11, 11-3, 11-3, 11-8, M Ali overpowered Talha Saeed 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, Mir Fayyaz smashed Noor Zaman 11-8, 11-3, 11-5.
