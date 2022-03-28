Muqam hopes Shehbaz to be next PM

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam has said that the opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister.
Talking to reporters, he said that the problems of the people would be solved at their doorsteps after the PMLN came into power.
He assured the incomplete gas projects would be completed.
Amir Muqam said the PMLN leadership would work for the development of the country and put it on the path to progress.
He said that if voted to power, his party would work for the uplift of the neglected areas.
Amir Muqam said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could not deliver on the election pledges.
He said the people were disenchanted with the rulers and they wanted to see an end to this ‘hybrid’ regime.
NOWSHERA: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak and...
KHAR: Director of Investigation at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, Peshawar, Fawad Hanif, on Sunday said that the...
KARACHI: The public-private partnership in the provincial health sector has enabled the Sindh government to extend...
BAJAUR: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Zohaib Hayat on the preparations...
NOWSHERA: A woman has appealed to the police high-ups to take action against a man, who had allegedly implicated her...
PESHAWAR: A procession of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to leave for...
Comments