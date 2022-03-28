Muqam hopes Shehbaz to be next PM

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial head Amir Muqam has said that the opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister.

Talking to reporters, he said that the problems of the people would be solved at their doorsteps after the PMLN came into power.

He assured the incomplete gas projects would be completed.

Amir Muqam said the PMLN leadership would work for the development of the country and put it on the path to progress.

He said that if voted to power, his party would work for the uplift of the neglected areas.

Amir Muqam said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government could not deliver on the election pledges.

He said the people were disenchanted with the rulers and they wanted to see an end to this ‘hybrid’ regime.