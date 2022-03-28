S Arabia places restrictions on volume of speakers in mosques

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian government recently issued a set of instructions for mosques to follow in the month of Ramazan, including restrictions on the volume of loudspeakers during the call to prayer.

Loudspeakers cannot be used except to make the call for prayer and Iqaamat (the second call to prayer given right before the prayer starts), foreign media reported reported. If the speakers are used in any of these two instances, their volume cannot exceed one-third of their total capacity. The instructions also restrict the Arab media from broadcasting live transmissions of the prayer in Ramazan.

The Imam and those who pray behind him cannot be recorded through cameras installed in the mosque either. The government further instructed the individuals and private organisations that provide Iftar (meal at the end of a fast) to refrain from wasting food or spending money unnecessarily.