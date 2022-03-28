JWP quits govt, to back no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: In a major blow to PTI government ahead of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahzain Bugti of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) announced to quit as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan and announced to stand with opposition in their no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Shahzain Bugti, announced his resignation from the post of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation And Harmony in Balochistan in a joint press conference with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday following the meeting.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of Jamhoori Watan Party chief Shah Zain Bugti and discussed the political situation in the country. Jamhoori Watan Party Central Vice President Mir Chakar Bugti and Central Deputy GeneralSecretary Madani Baloch, former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Shazia Marri and Ehsanullah Mazari from the PPP and PML-N MNAs members Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din, Rao Ajmal and Malik Rasheed Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

“We stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan for three-and-a-half years and tried hard to bring change in Balochistan and keeping the situation in the country in view, I now announce to leave Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet,” said Chief of JWP Shahzain Bugti said in the press talk. Bugti said he stands with PDM and will try to do his best for the people of Pakistan. Bugti said promises were made to return the missing persons but nothing happened on that account which hurt the confidence of the people of Balochistan. He said we sought help from the government to solve the basic problems of Balochistan. “The government announced 500 billion for South Punjab but could not give us even Rs four billion for Balochistan. We hope that PDM pays special attention to these issues,” he said.

Addressing a press conference along with Shahzain Bugti, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that as far as 'PM's surprise' is concerned, Imran Khan has lost his majority already and it is too late now. “All this propaganda and pressure tactics will not work now,” he said. Bilawal said he is grateful to Shahzain Bugti. “Shahzain Bugti hosted us at the time of the Senate election, and today when the country is at a crossroads, where the future of the country and democracy are at stake, the country is looking at the parliament to emerge from the crisis,” he said. Bilawal termed Shahzain Bugti's decision as timely and courageous. “We are grateful to the Jamhoori Wattan Party and Shahzain Bugti for taking this brave decision,” he said. He said Shahzain Bugti has announced his decision after working with those people for three years. “He is a brave man who stands by his words and we believe that the new generation is responsible for the legacy of their ancestors. We would have to work hard together for the country, evolving long-term solutions to the genuine issues,” he said. He said the issues of Balochistan are very complicated and the people of that province never truly received justice.