Beggars swarm Rawalpindi roads ahead of Ramazan

Rawalpindi: The professional beggars in Rawalpindi started lining up in the local markets and roadsides before Ramazan to collect alms, which the people grant them to seek the blessing of Almighty Allah.
With the advent of the holy month, groups of beggars mostly women, children and old men, have crowded the markets, shopping malls, signals, and streets for grabbing money, which people give as charity. According to shoppers in markets, these beggars use new tactics to gain the attention of the people for the purpose of getting money by getting sympathy in the name of religion.
“The concept of beggary has now emerged as a business as mostly the general public believes that inability of authorities concerned to control beggars,” said a resident of Commercial Market, Rawalpindi.
