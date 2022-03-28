Snooker champion visits PSCA

LAHORE:World snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Sunday.

He has become the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He was presented an ambassador cap and an honorary shield. Expressing his views, the world snooker champion said, “I am feeling proud to be the brand ambassador of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.” He was taken to various departments of the PSCA. He played snooker in the PSCA play area and participated in the Safe City Web TV programme.

Walima: Police officers Sunday attended Walima ceremony of the son of a martyred SI who had lost his life in the line of duty. SI Muhammad Aslam had lost his life in an encounter with criminals in 2013 in Jail Road area. A bouquet of flowers and gifts were given to groom and his family on behalf of CCPO Lahore.