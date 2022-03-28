Qureshi for shaming fickle PTI MNAs

Before leaving for Islamabad to attend the Amr Bil-Maroof rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), party MPA Shahzad Qureshi staged a protest outside the Sindh Assembly against turncoats of his party.
During the protest, he and his supporters sold Lota with pictures of the fickle party parliamentarians. He said the PTI members who had shifted their loyalties were unscrupulous people and the public should recognise their faces.
Qureshi along with PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman also submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to pay tribute to the prime minister for his efforts against Islamophobia.
