Summary to dissolve Punjab assembly prepared: sources

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported on Saturday quoting sources privy to the development.

According to sources, the CM House has prepared the summary on Buzdar's advice and he may sign the document when Prime Minister Imran Khan gives him the signal to do so.

The sources also said that CM Buzdar is ready to resign if Imran Khan asks him to do so. They said that the chief minister was with the premier for the public gathering in Kamalia, adding that the premier has taken Buzdar with him to Islamabad.

The development comes in wake of opposition's no-confidence motion and increasing pressure within the PTI to remove the incumbent CM. The sources had told Geo News that many senior PTI leaders associated with the federal government are in favour of the removal of CM Buzdar.

The opposition has also shown its inclination to move against Buzdar after they remove Imran at the Centre via the no-confidence motion.

However, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet has said that the Punjab Assembly dissolution report was wrong.