Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks on KSA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned drone and missile attacks, launched by the Houthi militia, to target the civilian infrastructures and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Reports said the attacks were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces.
“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly state, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. Pakistan called for immediate cessation of any such attacks that violated the international law and threatened peace and security of KSA and the region, it was added.
