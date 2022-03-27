ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan denies reports that he met Prime Minister Imran Khan secretly and that he is ready to join the ruling PTI.

After the opposition political parties submitted a notice for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister, Nisar’s name has been back in the headlines. As per some reports, he is being tipped as the next chief minister of Punjab, although the PTI leadership had rubbished the news.

But then the prime minister also said that he had met Chaudhry Nisar, which further added to the speculations.

In a recent interview to BBC Urdu, Chaudhry Nisar explained that since the last three or four days he has been in his village, Chakri, further asking how he could have met the prime minister.

He also stated that he had in fact not met Imran in the last one year.

The former interior minister added that he did not meet people secretly and even though Imran Khan was a friend from Aitchison College, their politics was very different.

When asked if he would participate in the March 27 rally of the PTI in Islamabad, Nisar said that he has not received any invitation and neither does he plan to attend it.

He further added that he does not change parties for short-term benefits.

Talking about the 2018 election, Chaudhry Nisar said that since he didn't get a ticket from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to contest, he did not join any political party thereafter, and neither was he in a hurry to join one now.