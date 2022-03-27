ISLAMABAD: Pakistani woman Sumaira Rehman, who spent four years in Bangalore jail for no fault of hers, reached Pakistan along with her four-year-old daughter, Sana Fatima.

Indian authorities handed over Sumaira Rehman and her daughter Sana Fatima to Pakistani authorities at the Wagha border.

Pakistani High Commission officials accompanied Sumaira Rehman from Bangalore to Wagah border. It will take another four days for Sumaira Rehman to fulfill all the legal requirements and to complete immigration processes.

“After which she would be free to go where ever she wants,” said Senator Irfan Siddique, who raised Sumaira Rehman’s issue in Pakistani Senate and was keeping track of her whereabouts since then.

Irfan Siddique raised Sumaira Rehman’s issue in the Senate after the Ministry of Interior refused to issue a certificate of her nationality on the request of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

“As far as I know, nobody from Sumaira’s family was present at the Wagha border to receive her,” Senator Siddique said.

Sumaira Rehman was settled in Qatar in 2017 when she married an Indian Muhammad Shahab against the consent of her parents. Shahab took her to India where the couple settled. After her visa expired she was sent to jail along with her husband. Later Indian authorities released her husband but kept her in jail, where she gave birth to a baby girl.

In 2018 Pakistani High Commission was given consular access to Sumaira Rehman. The Pakistani High Commission after meeting her wrote a letter to the Interior Ministry in Islamabad to confirm the nationality of Sumaira Rehman.

Sumaira Rehman spent four years in Indian jail and paid one million in Indian rupees to the Indian government as fine, which she collected from donations. Later, Indian authorities put her in a custodial centre.

An Indian human rights lawyer Sohana Baswapatna took up her case and struggled within the Indian legal system for her release from the custodial center.

After Sumaira’s story appeared in BBC Urdu Service, Senator Siddique raised her issue in the Pakistani Senate.

On February 17 this year Senator Siddique brought her plight to the notice of Pakistani Upper House and pointed out that Pakistani authorities appeared helpless in her case. The same evening Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said in a statement that the Pakistani Interior Ministry had issued a certificate of nationality to Sumaira Rehman.

Meanwhile, Senator Siddique was in constant touch with the Pakistani Foreign Office, Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Indian human rights lawyer who was working on the case and Asma Jehangir Legal Aid Centre in Lahore.

“A week ago Indian High Commission in Islamabad informed Senator Siddique that Sumaira and her daughter would be handed over to Pakistani authorities at Wagha on March 26,” said Senator Siddique.

Pakistani authorities have confirmed that she has been handed over to them.

Senator Siddique told the media that he had talked to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and he had assured him that he would provide all assistance in order to help Sumaira Rehman settle down in Pakistan.

Senator Siddique said that the Interior Ministry officials who ignored the case of Sumaira Rehman should be held accountable. -Agencies