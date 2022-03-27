IHC rules on petition against JUIF’s planned sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued an order on the contempt of court petition filed by the Islamabad administration against the local leadership of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) for a planned sit-in at Srinagar Highway.
The IHC has instructed the authorities to enforce conditions laid down in the NOCs issued to political parties for public rallies and warned that “any violation or breach [of the NOC] would expose the political parties as well as their leaderships to the consequences prescribed under the law.”
LAHORE: The relatives of the vendor of rice cracker, who was killed due to the torture at a marriage hall, have...
KARACHI: The Covid-19 restrictions will be relaxed during the month of Ramazan as it was decided in the meeting held...
KARACHI: Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu, Sindh Education Boards Controlling Authority, has sought the character...
Rawalpindi: The Price Control Magistrates in Rawalpindi have arrested 12 profiteers and hoarders and imposed fines to...
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Police arrested 26 beggars to get rid of the menace of professional begging from the...
SUKKUR: In order to equip students with advanced technological expertise, a memorandum of understanding was inked...
