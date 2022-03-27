IHC rules on petition against JUIF’s planned sit-in in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued an order on the contempt of court petition filed by the Islamabad administration against the local leadership of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) for a planned sit-in at Srinagar Highway.

The IHC has instructed the authorities to enforce conditions laid down in the NOCs issued to political parties for public rallies and warned that “any violation or breach [of the NOC] would expose the political parties as well as their leaderships to the consequences prescribed under the law.”