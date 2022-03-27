PTI mammoth rally to shake Islamabad Aiwan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said Saturday that the mammoth gathering of over one million people on March 27 would shake the Aiwan of Islamabad, as PM Imran Khan’s supporters were pouring in from all parts of Pakistan.

He was talking to journalists here at Banigala after the party’s meeting ahead of the widely talked about PTI public meeting near Faizabad intersection to show power in connection with the opposition’s no-trust motion submitted against Premier Imran, triggering unstoppable political tremors across the country.

Flanked by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, the information minister said, “The sea of millions of people is moving towards Islamabad and, at present, a 20km long rally from Gilgit-Baltistan is reaching Islamabad.”

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the whole of Punjab and the whole of Karachi is painted in the colours of Pakistan and PTI. Mammoth gathering of more than one million people would shake the houses of Islamabad tomorrow and that the rats who had tried to buy people with stolen money would be rejected by the people in tomorrow's meeting. Those who stand for it will express solidarity with the prime minister,” he said.

Fawad said, “After Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, if Pakistan's foreign policy is free today, it is because of Imran Khan and the wheel of Pakistani economy has started moving and the people of Pakistan will thwart the conspiracy of those who are plotting against the development of the country.”

About the public meeting, he said, “We have made all the arrangements for tomorrow's meeting”.

He advised the supporters of PM and party to keep themselves in discipline and follow the directions of the Supreme Court, High Court and no road should be blocked from any place and with a peaceful protest, they would pay tribute to the prime minister.

About the arrival of the opposition caravan in Islamabad, he remarked, “We welcome all. All parties have the right to hold a rally.”

Referring to the estranged members of the party, the minister said that two of them had so far responded and, the rest also would hopefully respond soon.

On the government coalition parties’ chances of support on the no-trust motion, the minister said that a meeting had been held with MQM on Saturday (yesterday), another meeting with PMLQ was going on and a meeting with MQM would be held again tomorrow (Sunday).

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that in Saturday's meeting, prime minister spoke his heart out and the participants of the meeting supported him. He added the prime minister would soon unveil his trump card and the sleep of those who had kept the horse-trading market hot, would be blown away.

Regarding the public meeting to be held Sunday here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold the biggest rally in the history of the country. The rally held in Karachi was a record breaking rally and this record would be broken tomorrow.

mran Ismail said he had heard that those involved in the assassination of Nazim Jokhio had fled. “I have heard that they are trying to return. I have written to the FIA to welcome them and arrest those involved in the heinous murder. “When the courts summon them, they are out of the country and when it comes to horse-trading, they try to return to the country; all these people will be dealt with constitutionally. We will do everything we can to uphold the rule of law”.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on the assassination of Nazim Jokhio said that according to media reports, MNA Jam Karim had reached Pakistan. He posed a question to Sindh IGP saying, “I would like to ask you whether you are the IGP of Sindh or a slave of Bilawal House. There were more than 50,000 street crimes in Sindh and you did nothing about it and when our workers protested peacefully, your police lodged the FIR of kidnapping and entering the house.”

Ali Zaidi said, “Someday you (Sindh IGP) will retire or you will be the Sindh IGP for the rest of your life. How will you answer the people and your family that you…could not save the people of province?” He added that the MNA involved in the murder had returned but he did not know. “I demand you to withdraw the FIRs against our workers. We are not stopping anyone from protesting but do not force us to make a decision that we have to stage sit-in in front of someone's house in Sindh.”