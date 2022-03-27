ANP announces schedule for participation in Islamabad march

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has announced its schedule for the protest march towards Islamabad and party’s general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain will lead the main rally from Peshawar.

According to a press release issued by the ANP central secretariat ‘Baacha Khan Markaz’ on Saturday, the Pakhtun nationalist party would fully participate in opposition parties’ march towards Islamabad and the main rally would be taken out from Peshawar district at 1pm on March 28 where party workers from Peshawar city, Peshawar district, Khyber, Mohmand and Kohat districts would participate while ANP’s central general secretary would lead the rally from Peshawar.

Similarly, a protest rally from Charsadda district will join the main rally at 1.30pm at Charsadda Interchange while the ANP organisations and workers from Nowshera and Mardan districts would join the main rally at Rashakai Interchange at 2pm.

The press release added that the ANP rally from Bajaur and adjacent districts would reach Kernal Sher Khan Interchange at 2.30pm while rallies from Swabi and Buner districts will join the main rally at Swabi Interchange.

The ANP workers from Hazara division will wait for the main rally at Hazara Interchange while the party workers from DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and other southern districts would reach Hakla Interchange via Islamabad-DI Khan motorway on the same day.

Meanwhile, provincial president of the ANP Aimal Wali Khan said that the combined opposition parties had united under a single agenda to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through constitutional means and hoped that the no-trust motion against what he called selected prime minister had already succeeded.

He warned that if the government created hurdles in the peaceful rallies of the opposition parties towards Islamabad, then the rulers would be responsible for any unrest and crisis in the country.